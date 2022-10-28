Adopt-a-family application box

Applications for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program can be picked up in person at AFL-CIO Community Services located at 1203 N. Sixth St. They also can be found online at helpmenow.org.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

While pumpkins and turkeys might be on everyone’s mind, many are already thinking about how they're going to afford presents for under the tree.

Anyone worrying about not being able to provide loved ones with gifts for the holidays can apply for AFL-CIO Community Services’ Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program starting next week.

