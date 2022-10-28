While pumpkins and turkeys might be on everyone’s mind, many are already thinking about how they're going to afford presents for under the tree.
Anyone worrying about not being able to provide loved ones with gifts for the holidays can apply for AFL-CIO Community Services’ Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program starting next week.
Applicants can pick up an Adopt-A-Family application form from AFL-CIO starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, through the end of the month. Applications can be turned in through Friday, Dec. 2.
Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said the goal of the program is to make sure kids and families in the community can celebrate the holidays. She said there are no specific financial requirements that have to be met to apply.
“Anyone could be working and you could have a dual-income household and an accident or a diagnosis can change everything for that household,” Seckinger said. “We do not want them to use funds that really probably need to be directed towards other things, like keeping the lights on and keeping the mortgage paid, to make sure that their kids have a holiday."
The application requires information regarding bills, utilities, expenses and income. The head of the household will need to provide a Social Security number, and all family members' birthdates are required. Once an application is received, AFL-CIO staff will call applicants to verify the information and update them on the status of the application.
AFL-CIO serves 16 counties in Missouri, and anyone within the service area can apply.
Seckinger said there isn't a limit as to how many applications the organization takes. In recent years, there have been 750 to 800 applicants each year and she expects that to be about the same this season.
“Our biggest concern this year isn't really the number of applicants, it's really the number of adopters,” Seckinger said. “When you start talking about the economy being a little iffy and being worried about a potential recession after the first of the year especially, people have a tendency to hold things a little bit tighter towards the end of the year. And so while they may go ahead and take care of things for their own families, it leaves a lot less for others.”
For those interested in adopting a family, Seckinger said the organization will have families available towards the middle of November. She said it usually costs $200 to $250 to adopt an entire family.
“There's no requirement that everything they ask for be purchased,” Seckinger said. “The only thing we do ask is that every child in the household gets one new free toy or one new free item that they're asking for because after all, that's the purpose of the program, is to make sure these kids get Christmas.”
Adopt-A-Family applications can be picked up at AFL-CIO at 1203 N. Sixth St. in St. Joseph. Applications also can be found online at helpmenow.org. If turning the application in at AFL-CIO's physical location, a $2 application fee is required. The application can be filled out and submitted online with a $3 application fee.
