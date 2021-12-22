With just days left before the holiday, the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program has 22 families still in need of help.
While considerably more than in years past at this point, the AFL-CIO staff is hopeful that getting everyone adopted is possible based on the number of adopters and donors the agency has seen in the past two days.
“You never know how it is going to turn out,” Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said. “The past two days have been a crazy whirlwind of activity and it paid out in spades. We had a lot of families being considered in our pending basket yesterday evening. Today, many of those adopters chose to take several, if not all, of the families they were reviewing.”
The 22 families remaining consist of a variety of sizes from two to four children in the household. Adopters are asked to provide at least one new toy per child. Any additional items for the children and gifts for the parents are at the adopter’s discretion. The estimated cost to adopt one child is $50 to $75.
All adult applicants have been adopted or provided for by the agency.
Monetary donations also are accepted. All monetary donations will be used to purchase gift certificates to help supplement those families who are adopted by the agency and go through the gift room. Donations can be made through www.helpmenow.org or by phone using a credit or debit card.
The AFL-CIO office will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Christmas Eve. If someone would like to adopt, they can stop by the office, call 816-364-1131, fax 816-364-2304 or email adopt@helpmenow.org. The office is located at 1203 N. Sixth St.
