In just four days, AFL-CIO Community Services needs to come up with a way to serve 151 families who have signed up for its Christmas adoption program this season, and resources are running thin.
Numbers are a lot higher for the Adopt-A-Family program this year, and more people are remaining to helpthan this time last year. With fear setting in, Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said more people are reaching out for help and not enough families are being taken care of in time.
“This time last year, we were at about 63 families so we still have a long way to go in comparison, but we also have more families than we had last year,” Seckinger said.“We have more folks coming in to go through our gift room but pickings are getting a little slim, especially for our teenagers and adults. Even now, some of the items for some of our younger kids are getting a little bitmore slim.”
Seckinger encouragesthose who are making last-minute trips to the store for their own Christmas shopping to think about picking something additional up to donate to the program. This is one waycommunity members can get involved if they can’t fully adopt a family but want to contribute. “We have a little storage room where we keep things until we can move them into a gift room, and currently our little storage room is almost empty,” Seckinger said. “That's kind of a scary thought when we constantly are filling the room and we have about, I think, 60 families on the schedule today (to shop the gift room) and we know that there's nothing left to stock the space.”
Adopt-A-Family is holding off on calling senior adults and families with older children into offset the lack of supplies in the gift room. She said she hopes families can step in to help others who are in need.
“It's a great lesson especially for kids in the household to be able to see what they can do and how important it is to participate in your community and to help others who need it,” Seckinger said.“Walk in the door, give us a call, anything. At this point, we are more than happy to get any kind of help we can get.”
Seckinger believes that the economy is still largely at fault for causing such an excess of families still without help.With winter weather coming into the area, she encourages those wanting to help to do it sooner rather than later so as to not get delayed by external forces.
“Everything I'm reading is saying people are putting a lot on credit for this Christmas to cover their own families,” Seckinger said. “Iknowit's really hard to even take that into consideration when you're looking at helping other folks. But really, it comes down to if we could get 100 people to give 50 bucks, that would help immensely.”
To help, people can call Adopt-A-Family at816-364-1131orcontact the office via email atadopt@helpmenow.org. The goal is to get all the families and individuals taken care of by Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.