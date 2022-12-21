Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program (copy) (copy) (copy)

In just four days, AFL-CIO Community Services needs to come up with a way to serve 151 families who have signed up for its Christmas adoption program this season, and resources are running thin. 

Numbers are a lot higher for the Adopt-A-Family program this year, and more people are remaining to help than this time last year. With fear setting in, Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said more people are reaching out for help and not enough families are being taken care of in time.  

