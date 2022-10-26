There is no easy solution to homelessness, but the United Way is taking this week to shine a light on services in the community that are providing resources to those without stable housing.
Rachael Bittiker, Community Missions' executive director, said there are about 300 individuals living in our community who are homeless. The organization works to provide housing for homeless men in the Buchanan County area.
"Community Mission is a HUD (House and Urban Developed) funded project,” Bittiker said. “We’re able to serve chronically homeless men. At the Haven house, we have 18 men, two per room. We also wrap around service with care coordinators to actually help break down barriers to prevent them from living their life forever in homelessness. This gives them a permanent place to live."
Community Missions also offers a more permanent housing solution in the Judah House, which has apartments for people finding more stability.
InterServ also offers programs to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
“We provide services for people who have been homeless not quite as long and maybe don't have as many barriers or as many needs as those needing permanent supportive housing or support from someplace like the Judah House,” said Danielle Brown, director of human resources for InterServ. “We offer rapid rehousing and emergency assistance, helping with those who are either at risk of eviction or who are homeless and are just facing a few barriers.”
Brown said InterServ helps people utilize services to get them back on the road to stability.
“Maybe they've got some bad utility bills, some rental arrears, several evictions in their past and we are able to help stabilize them with case management and services for a period of time,” Brown said. “We help them find other resources that anybody can access in the community with food stamps, Medicaid, a housing voucher, or to have some ongoing assistance to provide support.”
Both Bittiker and Brown emphasized the importance of both programs.
“Some of them have no idea what resources are available,” Bittiker said. “I think both Community Missions and InterServ’s mission is to really to get people back up on their feet and give them sort of a hand up to get back to stabilization and whatever that might look like and what barriers need to be addressed.”
Community Missions and InterServ have partnered on a new project to help educate the homeless community on renting properties.
“It’s a renters' education program to help people who are renting learn what their rights and responsibilities are as a renter and what they can talk to their landlord about when they're facing problems,” Brown said.
Bittiker said they want to set people up for success in case they've faced challenges with renting.
“We want to make sure that we're doing our part to make sure that these individuals that maybe have not had great rental history in the past are really educated and know what their responsibilities are as a tenant,” Bittiker said. “We want to make sure that when they move into a new place, that they respect it and know the right questions to ask.”
Brown said she sees these services impact individuals every day.
“We see the impact these programs have on families,” Brown said. “Maybe a mom and a dad who are living on the streets are having their kids stay with their parents or with someone else to keep them off the streets. Then being able to reunite that family in a home and then seeing that stability five years later is priceless.”
Both Community Missions and InterServ are looking for volunteers to help with their homeless services.
