Members of the Northwest Missouri Academy of the Arts dance to a number titled "Moondance" during 2021's 'A Chance to Dance' at the Missouri Theater. The event has raised has raised close to $130,000 benefiting the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center since 2007, according to a press release for the show.
The 17th annual "A Chance to Dance Event" is in less than two weeks, and the event's impact has grown along with the show itself.
The fundraiser, started by The Dancer Arts Center, features dance performances by troupes from around Northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, with all proceeds benefiting the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.
Working with the local dance center has helped Voices of Courage reach a broader audience than it otherwise would, Voices of Courage Executive Director Melissa Birdsell said.
"It's been really great because a whole group of different kids every year get to learn about what we do, through Marla and the Dance Art Center," she said. "They get to think about, you know, their fellow students or fellow, just kids, who they may know or may not know, who go through what they've, maybe, never had to go through."
The yearly interaction is important because the message is more likely to leave an impact on people after repeated annual performances, Birdsell said.
"What child advocacy centers do is something people don't like to retain in their minds for very long," she said. "This is an opportunity to have it, you know, kind of brought to the forefront on an annual basis."
Fundraising events like "A Chance to Dance" are helpful because the agency can use the money wherever it's needed, as opposed to grants that are designated for specific purposes only, Birdsell said.
One of the biggest changes in recent years was when organizers had the idea for a live auction for dance instructors' one-on-one time, which Birdsell said has been a great addition.
"It's a fun time at intermission and it really increased the fundraising effort — probably by, I'd say, 30% or 40% for the event," she said. "It just added a huge, just a different feel to it, and audience participation then. That led us to then having, like, a live auction for other types of items."
The event will be 7 p.m. April 1 at Missouri Theater. In addition to the dance numbers and live auction, there also will be a bake sale, silent auction and Chinese auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.