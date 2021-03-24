5th annual survivor drive set to help local victims

The Last year has shed new light on some of the biggest problems the nation has faced for years, including sexual abuse.
According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), nearly every type of demographic is affected.
According to RAINN, every 73 seconds an American is sexually assaulted. On average, there are 433,648 victims, some children, of rape and sexual assault each year.
To raise awareness, the YWCA of St. Joseph is hosting Survivor Drive fundraisers to help local victims throughout April, which is sexual assault awareness month. The events will feature Hurts Donuts, Jake’s Steakhouse and Cinnabon.
Terra James, a volunteer at the YWCA of St. Joseph who is organizing the fundraisers, said she had a past experience when she needed help.
“I had something bad happen to me in graduate school and during that time when I experienced sexual assault, an organization stepped up and helped me,” James said. “They gave me clothing (...) I didn’t have any clothing to leave the hospital, which was a huge deal to me.”
James noted there is a designated sexual assault exam room available through the YWCA and Mosaic Life Care and said the upcoming fundraisers will help with that.
“What this event does is it stocks the closet in there so that any time a victim comes in, they’re able to get fresh clothes,” James said.
Other items such as hygiene products will also be purchased with the funds collected from the drive.
The first fundraiser with Hurts Donuts is underway with pre-orders being accepted until Thursday, March 25.
James said they already have received almost 100 orders and will be using a box truck provided by Reece Nichols to pick up the doughnuts.
The doughnuts will be available for pickup Friday, April 2, at two locations: from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Don Tolly & Associates Inc. American Family Insurance at 2606 N. Belt Highway, and from 7 to 10 a.m. and again from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bank Midwest in in Savannah, Missouri.
James said they also will be dropping off orders for Mosaic as well.
The next fundraiser will be at Jake's Steakhouse on Saturday, April 24, where part of the proceeds will be donated to the YWCA. The last fundraiser will be on Friday, April 30, with Cinnabon.
For information on the Hurts Donuts fundraiser, visit the YWCA St. Joseph Facebook page and scroll down to the link for the 5th Annual Survivor Drive. James said there will be information about the other two fundraisers posted at a later date.
"Drives and fundraisers like this encourage that kind of help to the YWCA and encourage people to learn more about what's going on in our community as well as to maybe step up and volunteer themselves," James said. "It just helps local rape and domestic violence survivors. The YWCA is amazing and I'm honored to get to do stuff like this."
