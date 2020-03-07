This week is national school social worker week to spotlight the need for the career in all levels of education.
The St. Joseph School District has six social workers employed across its high schools and middle schools. Recently, it added an additional one for the elementary level and there is a trauma social worker who travels to all schools.
In education, their roles are counseling, providing support and resources and acting as a positive role model for students to lean on.
Ann McClintick has been with the school district for four years and takes her role in supporting students through the hard times seriously.
“Maybe they need a bed or need help with utilities and it’s not just supporting the students, but also their families,” McClintick said.
Kelly Bristol is in her 11th year working at Truman and Bode middle schools. Bristol has seen the need for social workers in education increase with the shifts in the family system over the years.
“There’s a need for them to be able to deal with those social and emotional issues in students that are driven from things outside of their control,” Bristol said.
Not all school districts in the country employ social workers, and McClintick believes it’s a huge resource missing from some student’s education.
“Our value as social workers is to be an advocate and be a person that’s there to meet them where they are,” McClintick said.
Bristol is assured every day that her role is a tremendous asset for students.
“Our district has really embraced our roles and it’s evolved quite significantly and it’s only going to go up from here because of the necessity,” Bristol said.
Although the job isn’t always easy, Bristol benefits from seeing students turn their lives around and get on the right path.
“I love being able to see that progress and watching those kids who you knew had it in them achieve success,” Bristol said.
One of the more difficult sides of the job is not being able to fix everything a student is dealing with, McClintick said.
“I’m there to listen and support them, and at the end of the day you give them the tools and know that you’re doing the best that you can,” McClintick said.
Social work has various arenas to work in, but both Bristol and McClintick hope to carry out the rest of their careers in education.