The Social Welfare Board dental clinic is one of 200 finalists for the State Farm Neighborhood assist award.
The Social Welfare Board has until 10:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, to reach enough online votes to be in the top 40. U.S. Residents who are 18 and older can vote at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The Social Welfare Board dental clinic provides routine and emergency dental care for people who are unable to have dental insurance.
Executive Director Linda Judah said due to the pandemic, the Social Welfare Board has had a tight budget with not receiving as much money from the gaming tax as well as having to cancel certain fundraisers.
Judah said the Social Welfare Board needs help reaching the top 40 as they are currently outside the top 100