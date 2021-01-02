Snow Creek Mountain Resort had their opening weekend for the 2021 season Saturday, and they're doing things a bit different this year with reservation policy and mandating masks.
"We created an entire reservation system this year, and that was a big thing," Snow Creek General Manager Shannon Buhler said. "We want to ensure we didn't have too many people. We want to ensure people still have spacing and are feeling comfortable outside given the COVID environment."
Snow Creek is now a part of Vail Resorts, and people have made trips from different locations to enjoy the fresh snow and slopes.
Edward Mitchell and his family from Houston, Texas, enjoyed Snow Creek as they were visiting family. He said this was their opportunity to ski, as they did not do their yearly trip to Colorado this year. He said he was impressed with how Snow Creek was being operated during the pandemic.
"Our youngest did lessons this morning ... and it's been great. We skied with him a little bit and he is doing wonderful, so we loved it. Whatever (the ski instructors) did was great," Mitchell said.
Snow Creek is offering all day passes booked 48 hours in advance, as well as discounted lift tickets after 4 p.m. Tickets can be booked online at www.skisnowcreek.com.
Buhler said the resort is continuing to do ski and snowboard lessons as well as providing normal equipment rentals.
"Our staff is all about guest service and safety this year, so those are the two critical points — ensuring that we're thanking guests for coming and making sure they have a great day," Buhler said.
Georgia Wolf, an 11-year-old visitor at Snow Creek, said she loves skiing at Snow Creek and always recommends it to her friends.
"I think Snow Creek is the best place to ski in Kansas City or Kansas, because of like how big and spacious it is — because of COVID-19 right now. And it's just very fun," Wolf said.