Sloppy winter weather kept both road crews and law enforcement busy Tuesday.
Keven Schneider, superintendent of streets and infrastructure for St. Joseph, said he had crews prepared a whole day early before taking the plows out Tuesday morning.
“Starting yesterday morning we pretreated the emergency and secondary routes with the salt brine-sugar beet molasses mix. Then we had the night shift come in at 4 because it was forecasted around 6,” Schneider said.
When drivers took to the road, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said patrols saw many vehicles sliding off and there were a few crashes due to the weather.
“We saw a couple significant crashes, one on the interstate this morning resulted in extrication. Luckily there’s been minor injuries, no significant injuries yet, but we do have multiple events working where vehicles are sliding off and some crashes,” Puett said.
Temperatures at around 32 degrees with the treatment on the roads caused slush and wet conditions rather than ice in the afternoon. This is when plows stopped and waited for temperatures fall again.
“Once it starts raining, what we’re seeing with temperatures is it’s probably gonna melt everything and just make a wet, nasty mess out there. Then it’ll depend on the air temperature and pavement temperature to know when to start treating again,” Schneider said.
Tonya Lohman, Northwest District maintenance and traffic engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said they had plows out early and have worked to clear the roads for drivers. Plows will continue to be out, so drivers need to watch for them and give extra room on the road. Lohman encouraged people to stay home but said they have a resource if travel is necessary.
“They can pull up our traveler information map because that’ll update them on all the major highways about the road conditions. They can see if it’s safe to travel, if there’s active snow on the ground that we’re plowing,” Lohman said.
Puett also suggested staying off the roads if possible, but there are a few tips he said people need to remember as waking up to snow could become a normal thing again.
“Slow down, increase the distance between vehicles, of course put your cell phones down, pay attention, those type of things. Also we recommend people having some necessities with them. Have a blanket and make sure your cell phone is charged," Puett said.
Puett and Lohman also encouraged being extra careful on overpasses and ramps as the elevation and separation from the ground will cause them to freeze first and they don't always get plowed as well as main roads.
News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas said a larger winter storm is likely on New Year's Day. This storm may begin as a winter mix overnight and drop a few inches of snow in the morning on Jan. 1.