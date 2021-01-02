Crews have been working hard all week, to keep up with the snow and ice that covered the area this week.
Saturday morning, a few crews worked to clear extra piles of snow and sidewalks. About 500 people were without power at the time but nothing like what was seen during the ice storm. Power lines and trees covered in ice left over 20,000 people without power early in the week.
Bill Brinton, the Director of Buchanan County Emergency Management said they responded to power lines and trees in the roads for drivers.
"They had to kind of just push them off the road and they’ll go back as time goes on and clean them up after the roads are all clear again. But they have to make it so people can make it through there," Brinton said.
He said it may be possible in the next coming week.
"The weather forecast shows no rain or show in the next 8 or 10 days so I think temperatures will warm up to in the lower 40s. Many of our roads should clear up and the ice should fall off the trees and get back to normal again," he said.
Brinton said people need to be careful on snow covered gravel roads because there is mostly likely a layer of ice underneath.