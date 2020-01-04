A change in federal law raising the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 has caused some obstacles in St. Joseph.
The federal law was enacted on Dec. 20. This has made it difficult for the city to have the time to pass a municipal ordinance allowing the Municipal Court to handle tobacco sales violations.
“So, this council was being as absolutely responsive as they can to the change in federal law, to try to come in conformance (with the federal law) and to be able to enforce it here at the local municipal level,” City Manager Bruce Woody said.
Woody said that the next meeting for the council will be Jan. 13. The tobacco ordinance is scheduled on the agenda. After that, the ordinance will take two weeks to go through consideration for passage.
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said he feels the decision will help in cutting down on teen tobacco use and addiction.
“This is heading in the right direction. We have the scientific evidence that tobacco use does kill people, so we want to protect our children,” McMurray said. “I applaud the president — and I don’t applaud him for much — but I do applaud him for this.”
The new law also has caused some obstacles for local merchants that sell tobacco.
“I’ve seen, like, third-party sales as well, like, people sending people in to buy it, which obviously we refuse at that point,” said Speedy’s Convenience Store Manager Caleb Pittsenbarger.
Pittsenbarger said sales have been down with cigars and vaping products, as a large portion of the clientele was between the ages of 18 and 21.
“It would have been in their favor if they (individuals between 18 to 21 years old) could have been grandfathered in, but I understand why that didn’t happen,” Pittsenbarger said.