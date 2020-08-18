The Clay County Economic Development Council has named former St. Joseph resident David Slater as its next executive director.
“The opportunities for Clay County are immense," said Slater, a graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School. "But there’s a lot to do. We’ve got to tap our full potential, and I believe the EDC, working with others, can do just that.”
Slater has served eight terms as mayor of Pleasant Valley since first being elected in 1987 at the age of 28. He also brings more than 20 years of experience in banking and finance, most recently serving as senior vice president for Bank 21.