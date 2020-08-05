Within the week after a July 31 deadline to enroll in the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, information remains pending on how many students signed up on time, and what effect this will have when classes resume Monday, Aug. 31.
Meanwhile, the district is urging all families who are slated to send their children back to in-person schooling at the end of August to register online on or before Friday, Aug. 7, as part of efforts to avoid person-to-person contacts during the pandemic wherever possible.
"This online process replaces many of the registration forms that students typically bring home to be filled out," the district's website reads. "(The online system) provides families with convenient 24-hour a day, seven-day-a-week access to the online registration feature."
In normal circumstances, ahead of the start of school, newcomers to the district attend in-person enrollment events; students who attended the previous year are sent home with enrollment paperwork. For fall 2020, all such processes for grades K-12 are being handled via the Back to School section of the district's website: https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/back_to_school.
A district spokesperson communicated on Wednesday that SJSD has received a request for information as to how many students enrolled in the Virtual Academy on or before July 31; how these students are distributed by grade; and what school those students ordinarily attend, where applicable. As of Wednesday afternoon, responses to these inquiries remained pending.
The district has plainly stated the importance of these numbers in recent weeks. Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, predicted at a late July meeting of the Board of Education that online enrollment levels likely will not be not dissimilar from a level of 13% to 15% seen statewide in other districts that offer the option. The state government is allowing individual districts to go for all-in-person schooling, all-online classes, or a hybrid based on their needs, and the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Wednesday that statewide, there will be no hindrance on an all-online student's ability to participate in extracurriculars and sports, to the extent they happen as scheduled.
To explain the situation, Van Zyl has used the analogy of a freeway and on/offramps, as on such a road, cars may not enter and exit at the time and in the manner of their choosing. Accordingly, those who enrolled in the Virtual Academy will be expected to stay there at least through the end of the fall semester. This will govern teacher-student ratios, classroom assignments, bus and other transportation needs. The district is purchasing furniture specific for the pandemic situation, as some classes are ordinarily conducted with children seated at group tables that don't facilitate social distancing.
"It's been real difficult, because nobody's ever gone through this before," Van Zyl said at a July media event. "And so I think that our staff and our administrative team have really tried to do everything that they can, because the information changes so quickly."