The St. Joseph School District will welcome new leaders at some of its schools next year.
Dr. Sarah Barmann-Smith will join the Bode Middle School administrative team as principal for the 2020-21 school year, taking over for Roberta Dias, who recently announced plans to retire as Bode’s principal at the end of the current school year.
Barmann-Smith currently serves as the high school/middle school principal for the Albany R-III School District. Prior to that, she was an elementary principal in Albany.
She earned a master’s degree in K-12 educational administration from Northwest Missouri State University and her doctorate in educational leadership and Policy Analysis through the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Leah Richardson will join Webster Learning Center’s leadership team as an assistant principal for the 2020-21 school year, replacing John Schlange, who recently announced his plans to retire at the end of this school year.
“We are excited for Mrs. Richardson to join our team,” Webster Principal Jon Salanky said in a press release. “At the same time, we are sad to see Mr. Schlange go. He has made a positive impact on countless students during his 30 years with the SJSD.”
Richardson started as a teacher before moving into leadership roles at Oak Grove Elementary, Webster Learning Center, Humboldt Elementary and Lindbergh Elementary. She has been with the district since 2006 and is taking courses to complete her Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Finally, Dlo DuVall has been selected as the district’s new assistant director of special programs.
DuVall’s career in education spans nearly 25 years with experience ranging from early childhood education to administration. She currently serves as principal at Edison Elementary School in St. Joseph and was an administrative intern at Edison, Hosea and Lindbergh elementary schools.
Duvall has a bachelor’s degree in administration from William Woods University, a master’s degree in teaching: instructional technology from Northwest Missouri State University and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Missouri Western State University. She also holds certifications in building level administration, librarian, elementary education and early childhood education.
Duvall will remain with Edison as principal through the end of the school year.
The principal opening at Edison for the 2020-21 school year is now posted.