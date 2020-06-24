Darren Verbick is preparing to put a coda on a 32-year career in fine arts education.
He has contributed in large part to the construction of orchestral performance programs within the St. Joseph School District and oversaw the expansion of strings instruction to each school. The value of such programs, Verbick said, is plainly self-evident.
“I would challenge you to find a medical doctor, anywhere, that didn’t have a pretty heavy involvement in their past lives in some kind of fine arts,” he said. Because all of that dexterity, all of that attention to detail really pays off.”
Verbick affirmed on Tuesday that now is, regrettably, a good time to leave the education field. Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, declared at Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting that Gov. Mike Parson had committed to K-12 emergency restrictions worth $2 million in local funding over June and July. Budget cuts are being implemented to deal with the impact.
The economic fallout from the pandemic is not expected to abate any time soon. Verbick discussed these facts on Tuesday with the mindset of emphasizing how important it is, in his view, for local taxpayers to invest in the school district when they are prompted to do so, such as by levy increase proposals and bond issues.
Verbick attributes such support as a primary reason why he has been able to do what he has done.
“At one time, there were only two strings teachers in the district,” Verbick said. “Now, we have five. But, now we have strings in every elementary building, all four middle schools and each high school has their own orchestra. Central has two. And that’s really unheard of, because nationwide, strings programs are maybe maintaining, or are on the decline.”
Tami Pasley, president of the school board, spoke for district leadership in congratulating Verbick in his retirement.
“Darren Verbick is an amazing educator, and the St. Joseph School District has been blessed to have him,” she said. “We have had an excellent fine arts program for many years under his leadership. The Board of Education thanks Mr. Verbick for making a difference every day in the lives of students.”
Verbick said at the end of the day what he’s done in his career is reflective of what educators are able to do when they are trusted to do it by school leaders. He noted how when the pandemic struck in March, teachers acted without complaint to prepare the district for an emergency program of online education, abandoning a highly anticipated spring break vacation in the process.
“If there’s one group of people who get things done, it’s teachers,” he said.