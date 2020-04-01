A superintendent in rural Northwest Missouri will assume command of high school and related matters for the St. Joseph School District this summer.
Shannon Nolte has been appointed to the position of director of secondary education and will serve as a member of the district leadership team starting in July, ahead of the 2020-2021 academic year, the district announced Wednesday morning in a news release.
Nolte, who currently leads the R-I School District based in Nodaway County, Missouri, has worked for many years in education, including a previous position in Rosendale. He has a bachelor's degree from Wichita State University and completed graduate studies at Northwest Missouri State University.
In the news release, the district said Nolte's wife, Marty, is a native of St. Joseph and that they have immediate relations in the community he will be serving. She works for for the Maryville R-II school district and they have children attending school in Maryville.
“We are very familiar with St. Joseph in many ways,” Nolte said. “My sister-in-law works as an optometrist in St. Joseph, and my niece is in the pre-med program at Missouri Western State University.”
The St. Joseph School District Board of Education approved Nolte's hiring during an executive session in late March, the district said.