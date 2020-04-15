The chief spokesperson for the St. Joseph School District, who handles much of the public information the district releases and coordinates constituent and media inquiries, will take a new job in another community.
Bridget Blevins, district director of communications, announced she has accepted the role of supervisor of external relations with Omaha Public Schools in Omaha, Nebraska. That district is the largest of its kind within the Cornhusker State, with more than 52,000 students enrolled. By comparison, the St. Joseph School District rolls record a little less than 10,800 students.
Blevins said she plans to continue in her current job until the end of fiscal year 2020, with her last day set for June 30. She said St. Joseph School District will likely post an opening to replace her soon.
Before her time with the district, Blevins worked in a number of broadcast journalism roles, most recently at NBC Channel 41 KSHB of Kansas City.
"I’m excited for this new opportunity, but I will miss sharing the stories of our students and staff with the St. Joseph community," Blevins said. "It looks like the next couple months will continue to keep us all very busy."