The first year of teaching is always hard, but 48 first-year teachers faced a historic challenge with COVID-19 taking the classroom virtual.
On Friday, the St. Joseph School District and its curriculum advisor team provided lunch for first year teachers as a celebration.
“They have embarked on a journey unlike any other first-year teacher in history, and the whole year has been different for them, especially leaving on spring break, not realizing that was going to be the final time that they would see their kids for the year,” Nancy Kirby, a curriculum advisor, said.
A couple of teachers who teach elementary music, Monica King, who teaches at Mark Twain, and Jason Harmon, who teaches at Edison, share how they adapted to the change.
“I recorded myself singing some songs and then just posted it for the kids to sing along with for the little ones,” King said. “There’s actually lots of activities out there that students can do online, but it definitely is different. You can’t sing, you can’t really play instruments all together, so it looks very different.”
Harmon agreed and said there are a lot of resources.
“We’re fortunate enough with music to have been able to share with students online. It was definitely eye opening having to change and figure out lesson plans for students to just be able to supply those resources,” he said.
In addition to having to teach their students online, they also had to take their own classes for professional development.
“As part of the training of a first year-teacher from the State of Missouri, we have ongoing professional development. We had a professional development in the fall for them and then we had three days planned for this spring in person, of course and unfortunately, we weren’t able to do it in person,” Kirby said. “So, for the first time ever, we’ve launched a complete virtual program through the platform of Canvas.”
Teachers went through modules for the last four weeks learning about specific topics that are crucial to the teaching profession and each week had assignments to do.
The biggest takeaway for King’s and Harmon’s first year was being able to quickly change gears with lesson plans.
“It’s just a lot of flexibility trying to build relationships and keep that close-knit family in your classroom and trying to work with the students every day and giving them some opportunity for success,” Harmon said.
“For me it was keeping a positive attitude and always having a backup plan. So, if you think that you’re going to this activity or song or dance or lesson with the class, just be prepared if it doesn’t work,” King said.
The hope for next year is to be back in the classrooms and interacting with students again.