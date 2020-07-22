Following Monday morning's announcement of the St. Joseph School District reopening plan, News-Press NOW is taking a closer look at how the district defines its expectations for the usage of face coverings.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl elaborated on this on Wednesday morning. After the district returns students to school on Monday, Aug. 24, all of the students who opt not to go for the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy before the Friday, July 31, enrollment deadline, will be headed back to a new kind of normal at their old schools.
There, they will be "expected" to wear face coverings most of the time, and the district earnestly hopes they do so. But enforcement is not the main idea here, Van Zyl said, and there will be situations, inside school buildings and outside at times like recess, where masks won't be mandatory.
Van Zyl explained the difference between a mask requirement and the district's current expectations.
"A requirement is, it's guaranteed, no matter where you are, it has to be on," he said. "An expectation is, depending on the situation or the scenario, it's going to be expected to take place. It doesn't necessarily mean all day, every day ... I don't necessarily see them having to wear masks while they're outside at recess."
Hyde Elementary mother Lexi Moore said she's convinced that is not going to work. She has faith that district leaders have done the best they can given an unprecedented, nigh-impossible situation, but at the end of the day, keeping schools open in a safe manner will not be possible.
"Come probably flu season, (a new shutdown) is gonna happen," she said. "And, there's no way around it. We're gonna lose people. It's, it's built into the system. It has to be."
The St. Joseph chapter of the National Education Association is waiting to see how this all works out. Teachers are eager to teach. But if a round-the-clock "masks on" strictly enforced requirement will make everyone safer, chapter president J. Eric Simmons said, that's what is needed.
"There's always going to be the chance that our staff and our students are going to fall ill with this awful disease," Simmons said. "And we have grave concerns about that."
Barbara Halter, mother to a Central High School daughter, is joining Moore in sticking with online-only education this fall via the Virtual Academy. The reason is simple: Even with face coverings, the risk of infection is too high as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the region.
"So, if they're all in a classroom, but they can sit so far away from each other, maybe they'll not be required to wear a mask, but I would still think that this is, like, an airborne disease," she said. "I don't see how that's going to work."