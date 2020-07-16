Education leaders said on Thursday that a plan remains in the works to get the St. Joseph School District reopened for in-person classes this fall.
An announcement event is anticipated next week in which Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, and his assistants will be on hand to talk about the complete plan. Citing daily changes in regional trends with COVID-19, a spokesperson for the district said no finalized information will be published in advance of the announcement. An event date and time will be announced later, the spokesperson said.
Tami Pasley, president of the district’s board of education, said she has taken note of how the state of Kansas and some districts in Missouri have opted to delay the start of fall classes as late as Labor Day. At this time, Monday, Aug. 24, is envisioned in as the start day for in-person classes in St. Joseph, she said. The board will discuss the matter further at its Monday, July 20, meeting at the district office, the first meeting that will permit a limited in-person audience since the pandemic began.
“It’s about a 50-50 in that some people feel that we shouldn’t go back right away and some people think that we need to be back in school by Aug. 24,” she said. “We’re just using the best information that we have from the best sources to make the decision to start back.
“I feel like, myself, we’re just prolonging the inevitable if we push it back to September. Then, maybe, what keeps us from pushing it back to October? But, a lot change can change between now and Aug. 24, which is the supposed start date,” she said.
SJSD accidentally published some reentry information earlier this week. Saved document imagery has been circulating on Facebook, the district acknowledged. While the information is likely to be changed before Monday, at the time of its release the documents envisioned an online academy for those unable to attend class for the sake of medical concerns.
Those who decide on their own to opt-in to online education would have a deadline of Friday, July 31, to do so.
Such an online academy would serve as a fallback in case pandemic conditions worsen to the point where it is not safe to have in-person education. Some key annual events, like enrollment and back to school nights, are slated to be conducted online regardless of local pandemic severity.
Pasley said she has reviewed the overall preliminary plan in its current form and has full confidence in district leadership regardless of the course set forth.
“I can tell you that thinking of every scenario is next to impossible. This is a very fluid plan, meaning that it could change day to day,” she said.