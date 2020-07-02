In a time of accelerating pandemic, a public servant's first concern is human lives, but in the real world, the impact on real people often boils down to dollars and cents.
Two million dollars, actually, and nobody saw it coming before last spring.
Even when an institution like the St. Joseph School District spends more than $130 million per year across all considerations, more than $90 million alone on staff and faculty compensation and benefits, each one of those dollars is carefully planned out as far in advance as possible. Having seven figures ripped out of that plan in an instant is not a good situation.
But that is the reality of COVID-19.
"As difficult as these decisions are, we are hopeful that the economy will bounce back quickly, and we may be able to release some of these funds as the year goes on," Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said in announcing he would deprive some $123 million from public school districts for the month of July.
Dr. Gabe Edgar is crossing his fingers that this prediction will pan out. As it is, he admits that this is the hardest work he's ever done in more than 20 years in education. On Thursday, Edgar reflected confidence in the Parson administration, based on its transparency and engagement with local leaders as he perceives it.
Yet that confidence is beside the point, he emphasized to the Board of Education on June 22: The FY 2021 budget is founded on tenuous ground.
"And so I told them, this is preliminary. And when I say, 'preliminary,' I mean preliminary. The budget for 2021 is going to be a working document, and they'll have to see it again in November; they'll see it again in January; the public will know exactly where we stand."
They will know, at least, about how things are at that particular moment in time. Most everything depends on how much the state restricts from the school budget in the future. If Parson realizes his goal of being able to restore state funding as the economy improves, things will be fine. If the SJSD budget keeps shedding $1 million, $2 million or more per month, we're in for some hurt.
Is that the summation of the fiscal challenges ahead? No, not at all. Edgar also is bracing for a decline in enrollment by up to 500 children, from the more than 10,500 recorded last year, driven primarily by people taking their kids out of school for fear of the pandemic. The state will reduce its payments permanently, on top of the one-shot budget restrictions, for every child that is not on the rolls.
On top of that, in what Edgar described as a conservative estimate, as many as 10% of all SJSD taxpayers will not meet their property assessment obligations in the coming year, mainly because they are making less money, taking on debts they must pay sooner than they are required to pay their taxes, and in general suffering from fiscal insecurity.
"It's a matter of not having enough money," Edgar said. "It's like, it's like the state making cuts to us, right? I mean, personally, you have to cut things out, and for people that live week to week, it very well could catch up to you."
Some 94% of taxpayers made their obligations in 2009 and 2010, in the teeth of what had been known as the Great Recession. This situation is likely worse. The hope is that it ultimately won't be.
Hope doesn't pay bills.
"We can be proactive, and hopefully we can take care of that through (staff) attrition, and retirements, and those types of things," Edgar said. "So we won't affect people's livelihoods. But if you decline in enrollment by 300 kids or 500 kids, that's what's driving the, you know, that's what drives us."