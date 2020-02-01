The planned hiring of behavioral interventionists, curriculum advisers and campus supervisors for the St. Joseph School District is receiving enthusiastic response from board members.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl introduced the agenda item at a recent meeting. It would make these positions available for hire on Monday, and he believes they will have a significant impact on schools and staff.
“These are needed positions,” he said. “Things have happened in the district over the years that have taken away some support for our staff and our students, so we’re able to add some of those things back because of some of the efficiencies we found or some of the things that we’ve been able to do to save some money.”
Behavior interventionists will be dedicated to four middle schools along with campus supervisors. Curriculum advisers, meanwhile, will cover multiple schools in the district.
“Some of our students struggle with behaviors and emotional needs,” Van Zyl said. “So to bring the opportunity for three additional behavioral interventionists will help support families, students and staff, because not everybody knows how to deal with a child that may have behavioral challenges or doesn’t like to be told, ‘no.’”
The district also is looking at balancing out class sizes in kindergarten through second grade, going from a 25 to 1 ratio to 22 to 1. This will allow teachers to better engage with students.
Campus supervisors currently are being utilized at the high school level monitoring the hallways, and administration has heard that similar positions have been requested elsewhere in the district.
“That seems to be working well at the high schools, and we’ve heard some people would like it at the middle school level,” Van Zyl said. “And then the other area that was being addressed was the curriculum advisers to be able to help support our staff with academic, instructional and behavioral supports within their classroom. Our largest group of teachers right now is fairly new – from year one to year five or six is our largest group of teachers. So to be able to have people that can go into the classrooms and help support them, watch what they’re doing, give them ideas and thoughts and just collaborate with them to help enhance their skills and give them more tools in their toolbelt, those are positive things.”
He went on to say that such positions are not directly related to the tax levy passed in April of last year. This comes out of what the district has found in efficiencies.
“If you’re teaching engaging lessons, students are more likely to be engaged and less likely to create mischief or create problems, but we also have students that it doesn’t matter what you teach, they have something that is creating that issue for them behaviorally, so we have to be able to help teach them skills, work with the staff members,” Van Zyl said. “Society has changed how students and adults interact, how social media plays into it. … But we’ve heard from our staff that they would like some more help and support, so that’s what we’re trying to do is to bring some more help and support to them and to our students.”