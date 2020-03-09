The Finance Committee for the St. Joseph School District discussed plans for staff raises for next year on Monday afternoon.
The administration gave the recommendation to give all certified staff members a $500 increase to the base salary along with a 1.36% raise for all support personnel.
“That 1.36 equals to 500, just to make sure that we’re being equitable across the board,” Dr. Gabe Edgar, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, said.
Last year the staff raises only had a 1% increase.
“When we passed the levy, we told them that everybody would at least get their steps, and so this is a step and a little bit more,” Edgar said.
Even though staff increases are good, the district also faces the challenge of student enrollment going down and how that will affect salary increases and job positions in the future.
“One thing that we will have to follow very closely is the loss of enrollment. As you put money on the salary schedules, as you put money into salaries across the board, that is a reoccurring expense. So, it will catch up to you,” Edgar said. “We’ll have to pay specific attention to the enrollment and as we decline, make sure we are eliminating those positions through attrition.”
The committee also discussed new options with athletic purchasing. Currently, the district uses a couple different companies.
“I thought it would be a good idea to entertain possibly using one company. I just wanted to pass that information along to the group today, if they thought that was a good idea, and it sounds like the committee would like to see that,” Edgar said.
They will discuss that at the next board meeting on March 23.
The other main concern to the committee was the precautions that are being taken with the coronavirus.
The district plans to deep clean the schools during spring break next week.