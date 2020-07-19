The St. Joseph School District is preparing to explain its reopening for recognizably normal operations this coming fall semester, and its preparations for the ongoing pandemic.
A spokesperson for the school district communicated on Sunday evening that an announcement event will proceed on Monday morning. The specifics to be discussed have not been published, and a request for advance notice as to the nature of the plan didn't produce any information by Sunday. However, district leaders will be on hand on Monday to answer questions from the media.
Consuelo Davis, who has a son and a daughter soon to begin their junior years at Central High School, said she approves of how the district has handled the situation so far, anchored by the dedication of educators. Because of COVID-19, Davis noted, they had to adapt to nigh-impossible circumstances, and did so well.
"And some teachers, they went out of their way to teach their lesson plan, and to have their kids engaged," Davis said. "Of course, not everyone learns the same way. For some kids it was great ... and it depends on the subject, too, and others, it wasn't."
However, Davis said, she is eagerly awaiting clarity on what the fall semester will look like, and has taken note of how not much verified information has been released yet.
"I don't know what direction we're going to go in now," she said. "If it's going to be everything online or everything in person or a little bit of both. I know the school district is doing everything they can to help all the students to have a good education."
What is known is that a start date of Monday, Aug. 24, is envisioned in accordance with state law, and that an online academy will be offered to families who are unable to have their children attend school in person or uncomfortable with the health risks in doing so. A deadline to enroll in this academy or to stick with in-person education for the duration of the fall term is expected.
Michelle Traster, who ran for the SJSD Board of Education last spring and barely just failed to obtain a seat, has children within the district herself, and her family grapples with autoimmune situations that make those affected especially vulnerable to COVID-19. For Traster, in an ordinary circumstance, to have no information about who her incoming kindergartner's teacher will be and how large the class will be at the end of July would be unthinkable.
Of course, these are not ordinary times, and Traster entrusts the district to put out as much information as it can, as soon as it can. The Monday announcement is eagerly awaited.
"And I know they may not have all the answers, but I feel like, yeah, they've had time," she said. "And we've had time to think of all of the questions. And I'm pretty sure many of us parents have reached out and asked them, so they're aware of our questions and concerns."