Dr. Chris Hubbuch, the St. Joseph School District’s Director of Secondary Education, has been named the assistant superintendent for the Fulton Public School District.
Hubbuch has been with the SJSD since July 2016. Prior to that, he worked as a middle-school principal and assistant principal in the Excelsior Springs School District.
Hubbuch worked to implement multi-tiered systems of support as well as school attendance initiatives while working with the St. Joseph School District.
Hubbuch will remain in his role with the SJSD until the end of June and will begin his new role in Fulton on July 1. The district will post the position for director of secondary education soon.