The newly assembled St. Joseph School District Board of Education acted to adapt to deeper economic impacts of COVID-19 on Monday evening.
Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, presented an update on the district’s finances at a school board meeting at the Downtown district office, amid the final approval process for next year’s budget, which covers July 1 through June 30, 2021. Gov. Mike Parson has committed to emergency budget restrictions that, when boiled down to St. Joseph’s level, amount to an unplanned loss of more than $2 million in state funding over June and July.
“It’s a guessing game,” Edgar told board members. “This was probably the hardest budget that I’ve ever prepared, but I also think that we took a conservative approach and that you’ll be happy with it.”
Following a 4-0 approval vote for the budget, which featured ayes from board Vice President Lute Atieh, board President Tami Pasley, new board member Lori Witham and board member Larry Koch, the conversation turned to how the district is adapting to financial impacts it can’t plan for.
Chiefly, a 5% across-the-board cut will be detailed on Tuesday, while the budget itself is being treated as a “working document” more than at any time in Edgar’s previous experience, as he described it. Edgar observed how the district entered the COVID-19 crisis with stable finances and a budget surplus, and how the measures being taken now leave the district in a “pretty good” place from a financial perspective.
Edgar explained how the state would be prudent to reform the process by which funding is supplied based on student headcounts.
“It’s the next year where you’re gonna be hurting,” he said. “You know, so if we lose 300, 400 kids, 500 kids, a thousand kids (in enrollment) ... there’s going to have be legislation, so that within the formula, you only lose (funding) by (a loss of) 500 kids. There’s going to be a lot of districts in this same situation.”
The financial discussion happened without the presence of departed board president Seth Wright, who did not seek the presidency in favor of Pasley earlier this month and resigned from the board last Thursday. The formal acceptance of Wright’s resignation letter took place at Monday’s board meeting.
A replacement process will be opened up Tuesday, with board members laying out a schedule to appoint someone by the end of July to serve out Wright’s three-year term. Whoever was selected would have to step down in spring 2021 or run for a three-year term of their own in the municipal general election for the year, likely to take place in April.