Preston Smith, who conducted the St. Joseph School District's demographics study last year, joined its long-range planning committee meeting via speaker phone Thursday afternoon.
Tasked with looking at the district's school boundary lines, he reported that -- based on current school models -- it’s all a bit of a mess.
“We’re really behind the curve on this,” he said to the committee and community members in attendance. “And one of your biggest inefficiencies will be your high schools.”
It’s information that School Board President Seth Wright said he wasn’t necessarily surprised by, as the board has been discussing facility plans for the last year, targeting a high-school-model revamp in the city of St. Joseph.
“What that means is that we have inequality -- inequality amongst the size of the classes at some of our elementary and middle schools,” Wright said. “Looking at it from a business perspective, which is how I like to look at things, our business model is broken. How we're doing it is clearly not working. It is very inefficient, and I think we have confirmation of that today. So … how can we make ourselves more efficient?”
Smith provided various scenarios -- all of which were identified to be informational -- to the committee via a PowerPoint presentation. Some of those scenarios involved closing down schools and readjusting boundary lines to balance out the students, but most scenarios, he said, just wouldn’t work. Schools would be overcapacity.
He then suggested repurposing schools to fit the needs of the district. Benton, for example, could be converted into a middle school, which would help with the district’s capacity issue. Switching from a kindergarten-through-sixth-grade model as opposed to a K-5 model could also help the district in that regard, though the committee and members of the board agreed that only having seventh and eighth grades in facilities could harm academics.
Feeder patterns, having schools naturally feed into each other from elementary into high school, also were discussed and seemed to be a high priority among the committee to help equalize capacity across the board.
“The challenge is where some of our schools are located are not quite in the right places. Where some lines are drawn are not quite in the right places, and the capacities that some of our schools are at are just off compared to what would be recommended nowadays,” Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said. “And from an expert like Preston to come in and say, ‘You really have some issues that maybe should have been addressed 10 or 15 years ago,’ -- They all have now kind of bottlenecked right now, and we have to figure out what to do. And the best way to support our students, not only today, but also 10, 15, 20 years down the road, (is to figure out) how we address growth or decline within our district.”
Wright later said the next step for the committee and the Board of Education is to look at the school district in the year 2030 with declining enrollment and funding constraints and come up with a long-range plan to prepare it for those hurdles.
Discussions will continue on the topic, and both Van Zyl and Wright said that those boundaries will remain the same for next year.