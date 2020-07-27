Seven figures of aid money could be directed into the St. Joseph School District coffers via the Buchanan County government following anticipated action on Monday evening at a special meeting of the district's governing body.
The Board of Education, district administrators and others are expected to gather in open session starting from 5:30 p.m. Monday at 925 Felix St. until such time as they move to closed-door executive session. The open session will be the first full meeting since March that will be open, on a limited basis, to an in-person audience although the meeting will still be livestreamed here:
At the meeting, Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, is scheduled to give a presentation on his arrangements with the three members of the County Commission to have certain purchases reimbursed up to a value of a little under $1.75 million.
These purchases will be made in the service of district needs through December and the requirement to bid out each purchase is to be waived for the stated purpose of alleviating the district's emergency needs in the most timely manner.
According to school board agenda documents, examples of the purchases to be reimbursed include smocks, aprons and masks for personal protective purposes; student supplies; subscriptions to virtual learning software; cleaning supplies; and various student services.