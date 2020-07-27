Seven figures of emergency COVID-19 aid money will be directed into the St. Joseph School District coffers via the Buchanan County government following action on Monday evening at a special meeting of the district's governing body.
The Board of Education, district administrators and others gathered on Monday at the Troester Media Center. The initial public session of the governing body was the first full meeting since March held, on a limited basis, with an in-person audience. The meeting was nonetheless livestreamed in order to offer full access to those unable to attend, in light of how the pandemic remains an active local concern.
At the meeting, Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of academic services, spoke on how the district has continued to prepare its Virtual Academy, which has an enrollment deadline of Friday, July 31. Williams' office created the online course delivery system in house over the summer. Missouri Western State University, long a partner with the district in granting dual college credit to St. Joseph students, affirmed recently that it will extend this benefit to Virtual Academy enrollees. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 24.
"This product is amazing," said Board President Tami Pasley in feedback to Williams. "We do appreciate your leadership, and often times we don't take times to thank the people who probably should be thanked, also ... I do believe Dr. Williams deserves ... a round of applause."
In addition, Williams distinguished a "remote" from a "virtual" learning experience as the district's planning envisions. Students who enroll by the Friday deadline will be expected to remain within virtual learning for the duration of the semester. Dr. Doug Van Zyl told the board on Monday that at this time, between 13% and 15% of all students are expected to opt for the Virtual Academy; his conversations with other public school districts that offer such an online option indicate this is the broad regional norm.
Remote learning will come into play in the event that COVID-19 or other factors bring about an involuntary shutdown of reopened school buildings for those who do go for that option. The Virtual Academy is designed for the indefinite future and each course is designed to be conducted entirely online; the remote learning system is a fallback. Williams sees the Virtual Academy as an asset that will remain an active part of St. Joseph schools long after the pandemic has subsided.
Also at the meeting, Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, gave a presentation on his arrangements with the three members of the County Commission to have certain purchases reimbursed up to an approved value of about $1.4 million; the total requested amount of just over $2.2 million remains pending.
These purchases will be made in the service of district needs through December and the requirement to bid out each purchase is to be waived for the stated purpose of alleviating the district's emergency needs in the most timely manner.
According to school board agenda documents, examples of the purchases to be reimbursed include smocks, aprons and masks for personal protective purposes; student supplies; subscriptions to virtual learning software; cleaning supplies; and various student services.
"They're gonna be expenditures that are directly caused by COVID-19," Edgar said. "Sanitation of the buildings ... (things) allowing us to socially distance; we have some classrooms right now where you have just tables.
'If you're face to face at a table, you wouldn't be properly socially distanced. So we put the purchase of some desks in there ... These really are things that we would not have had to do if not for COVID-19."