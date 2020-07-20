The St. Joseph School District announced its reentry plan Monday morning giving families and students the option to return in-person or take part in virtual education.
The district detailed how it will send home students who are potentially exposed to COVID-19. Anyone who experiences fever or other symptoms will be sent home for a period of 72 hours. Anyone who is diagnosed will remain home from that point for at least two weeks.
While individual student information will not publicly released because of privacy concerns, education leaders said, if it hypothetically becomes clear that a second grader at a given elementary school is sick, the grade and contacts of the infected student will be made known for the purposes of contact tracing.
According to information on the district's website, families will have to choose between returning to in-person education or taking part in virtual education. The decision must be made by July 31, and a form to complete can be found on the district's website.
"Between now and (Monday), Aug. 24, a lot can change," said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. "This plan is by no means set in stone."
Van Zyl said that the usage of face coverings by persons on district properties will be "expected," and otherwise strongly encouraged, but a mechanism to enforce against those who decline to wear such coverings is not yet in place.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marlie Williams said that the online education Academy that has been created for the fall semester is a permanent investment for the district. It is not envisioned as purely a COIVD-19 fallback, she said as a point of emphasis, and will not be dismantled after the pandemic subsides.
Apple Bus Company transportation vehicles will seat students two-to-a-row, down from the normal capacity of three-to-a-row, and will clean and sanitize their buses after the completion of every route. Deep sanitary fumigation will be performed in addition to these cleanings on a regular basis.
