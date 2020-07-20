The St. Joseph School District announced its re-entry plan Monday morning, giving families and students the option to return to classes in person or take part in virtual education beginning Monday, Aug. 24.
In addition to the use of masks in school buildings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing, the district detailed how it will send home students who are potentially exposed to COVID-19. Students who experience fever or other symptoms will be sent home for a period of 72 hours. Anyone who is diagnosed will remain home for at least two weeks.
While individual student information will not be released in those cases because of privacy concerns, education leaders said, in a hypothetical situation in which a student becomes infected with COVID-19, standard procedures will be followed so that those who came into contact with that student or staff member can be informed and take appropriate precautions, up to and including a 14-day period at home.
Families will have to choose between returning to in-person education or taking part in virtual education. The decision must be made by Friday, July 31, and a form to complete can be found on the district's website, www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/.
"Between now and Aug. 24, a lot can change," said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. "This plan is by no means set in stone."
Van Zyl explained that the reason it is imperative for people to register for the online academy with a deadline of July 31 is because the district needs to know soon how many students it will need to account for within its buildings. He used the analogy of traffic on a highway, in that cars cannot enter and exit the highway at the time and location of their choosing, but must use appropriate on- and off-ramps. A looser approach, in that sense, would invite "chaos."
"If we had waited too much longer (beyond July 31), we don't feel like we would have been able to do it justice or to be able to plan accordingly," Van Zyl said.
Van Zyl said that the usage of face coverings by people on district properties will be "expected," but a mechanism to enforce against those who decline to wear such coverings is not yet in place.
According to the district's website, the following procedures will be in place for those returning to school buildings:
-- Staff and students are expected to wear face coverings at times when it is difficult to maintain social distancing.
-- Social distancing will be practiced to the greatest extent possible.
-- Frequent hand washing and hygiene practices will be encouraged. Five hundred hand-sanitizing stations have been added throughout the district to increase accessibility.
-- Seating charts will be utilized in every classroom to assist with contact tracing.
-- Communal/shared supplies will be eliminated when possible, other items will be sanitized frequently.
-- Installation of bottle filling stations will begin to replace drinking fountains.
-- Maintenance staff have undergone additional training for increased cleaning protocols.
-- Assemblies and other large group gatherings will not take place. Field trips also will not take place.
-- Hall lockers will not be issued to high school students, who are asked not to bring items from home that are not necessary for school and use backpacks for their school-issued device and supplies.
-- Expect symptom screening for all staff and students.
-- Arrival, departure, passing periods in hallways and lunch times will be staggered.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marlie Williams said that the online education Academy that has been created for the fall semester is a permanent investment for the district. It is not envisioned as purely a COIVD-19 fallback, she said as a point of emphasis, and will not be dismantled after the pandemic subsides.
Grades will be recorded for work during instances of remote learning.
Apple Bus Company transportation vehicles will seat students two-to-a-row, with families placed together when possible, down from the normal capacity of three-to-a-row, and will clean and sanitize their buses after the completion of every route. Deep sanitary fumigation will be performed in addition to these cleanings on a regular basis.
Students and bus drivers are expected to wear face coverings on the bus. Hand sanitizer will be provided for students boarding and exiting the bus.