An overnight aerial operation on Tuesday ultimately led to 19 arrests, including 6 arrests from individuals attempting to flee.
These operations have occurred sporadically over the last two years, but there is no real schedule for when they do them. Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said it depends on criminal activity. Of the 19 people arrested Tuesday, Wilson said most if not all will be charged by the prosecutor.
“The goal of the operation is to apprehend offenders who choose to flee from us and endanger the lives of people driving on our streets, as well as people that are walking around our city. Wilson said. "So the goal of this operation and what normally comes out of it is making those arrests, to target high-risk offenders and to target stolen vehicles if we can."
The police department created this operation in order to stop drivers from fleeing. If officers can not safely apprehend someone fleeing, they want people to know it's not going to prevent them from being caught.
“You're creating more of a problem for yourself by not pulling over. I don’t care if you’ve got warrants for your arrest or drugs in your car, something like that, generally we’re going to apprehend you eventually, so you choosing not to pull over, all you're doing is endangering the lives of people in our community,” Wilson said.
While the operation starts with the police department, Wilson said they are only able to conduct these operations with the help of enhanced equipment from other agencies. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is one agency assisting. Sgt. Jake Angle with Troop H said their helicopter is important in helping keep the community safe during these operations.
“We assist St. Joseph PD in the fleeing vehicle operations ... there’s been quite a few pursuits around the city of St. Joseph. So the goal when you look at these operations overall is safety, we bring in a Missouri Highway Patrol aircraft helicopter to assist,” Angle said.
The helicopter is able to track fleeing drivers for officers to apprehend later.
Support comes from highway patrol, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, the Drug Strike Force and additional law enforcement from surrounding counties.
Wilson said cooperation among law enforcement agencies helps create a perimeter around the city to conduct operations.