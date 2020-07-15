The St. Joseph Police Department shared new information on the shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the basketball courts located at South 18th and Charles streets.
The ages of the five victims ranged from 20 to 32. All but one of the victims have been released from the hospital. One remains in critical condition.
Though there were around 20 to 30 people at the basketball court during the time of the shooting, police said they have not received any cooperation from those present or the victims in identifying the shooter.
Kimberly Warren, CEO of MidCity Excellence, spoke on some of the violence taking place within the community and the dialogue surrounding it.
“We do not need to be passive about crime and violence in our community, because we’re only going to be as strong as the weakest link,” Warren said. “We can either have insurance dealers and stock brokers or we can have more of delinquent behavior that’s going to affect every single one of us eventually, if we don’t put up a stronger defense for having hope in the community.”
Warren also talked about programs and resources that are offered to the community, especially for the youth.
“We even struggle as a community center in the Black area trying to sustain ourselves in the city. MCE served over 500 people last year in after school tutoring, computer classes, performing arts classes and an enlarged group, Martin Luther King Day celebrations, gospel fests, just wonderful Solution Summits that we are doing,” Warren said.
She went on to explain that many organizations in the community are under-budgeted and understaffed.
“We’re going to have to decide as a community, quite frankly, where our treasure is, that’s where out heart lies. We can continue to be stuck in reactive modes, but again, the sooner we can undergird ongoing preventative intervention work, the better our community is going to be,” Warren said.
Warren also addressed how violence affects everyone. “It’s not just a Black people problem it’s a human problem with how we’re addressing anger and how we’re reconciling our emotional health, our mental health and so many other barriers that are set up for us to succeed,” Warren said. “So yes, I’m angry about it, but I’m angry about that we keep having these discussions when we could have prevented it.”
Warren continued to say that there needs to be solutions to handle everyday business for the nonprofit community center, MidCity Excellence and for the Bartlett Center.
There are events available that Warren spoke about, including one this weekend on Sunday, July 19, where multiple nonprofits are coming together to put on the Hate Has No Home in St. Joe, which will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Civic Center Park behind City Hall.
“Please give us a call, let us know how you want to commit either your time, your talent or your resources, but there’s millions of dollars going through our county and city now,” Warren said. “I just prayerfully hope that we can make the MidCity Excellence and the Bartlett Center a priority. This is not just our problem. It’s not just the Black people’s problem, but it is a serious, serious issue and lives are at stake.”