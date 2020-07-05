Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced new legislation to be proposed to end no-knock warrants. No-knock warrants have been in conversation around the nation since Louisville officers killed a 26-year-old Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in her home while executing a no-knock warrant.
Captain John Olszowka with the St. Joseph Police Department said the special response team executes no-knock warrants a little different than it sounds.
“That’s not how we do things. That may be how other departments do it but when we serve a no-knock warrant, we still knock. We still announce,” Olszowka said.
The difference to a normal warrant is that they are not waiting for someone to open the door with a no-knock warrant.
“We don’t wait 20 seconds. When we arrive, we would knock and announce ‘Police Department, we have a warrant,’ and then breach the door,” he said. “Our goal is to notify people so there’s no mistaken identity, that it is the Police Department and that’s who is coming into your home.“
Olszowka said there are two main reasons they might execute these types of warrants, but it only happens a few times a year.
“Based on evidentiary reasons of securing evidence for some reason by us stopping at the door and announcing and giving them time to do something we think could possibly destroy evidence,” he said. “The other time is an officer safety thing. If we have information of weapons or dangerous things inside or the person may pose a risk to officer safety.”
Olszowka said rather than approaching a subject in their home, he prefers to arrest a person when they are gone from the building before they secure it.
“We like to serve search warrants in the early morning. One thing we look at during that is bus schedules. I don’t want to serve a search warrant and have a bunch of kids on the corner waiting for the school bus. If we can find another way like arresting them outside the house or at work and secure the house after. It’s much safer for us and the community,” he said.
The new proposed legislation is titled the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.