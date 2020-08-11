Neighbors living near recent violence said they're worried to even be outside of their houses.
A 2-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon, right outside of the Frog Hop at 22nd and Messanie streets. There have been no arrests made in connection to recent shootings that the Police Department said are related.
Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said they need help from the community right now to help identify these groups of people.
“This incident is not a stand-alone incident. In other words, it has to do with some of the recent incidents we’ve had in our city, specifically the playground shooting.”
Even with many witnesses at a connected shooting in a July 14 incident near John Lucas Park, Wilson said they have been given little information.
“We are working several leads, but it’s imperative that we get cooperation from the community in cases like this. There isn’t a magic wand we can wave in these types of investigations. It’s not TV," Wilson said. "It takes cooperation, it takes communication."
He said not all recent gun violence is connected, but they believe many of the incidents are.
“Right now there’s individuals in our city who are choosing to settle their differences with the use of a gun in a very violent way,“ Wilson said.
But with no arrests made, and now a baby caught in the crossfire, Wilson said people need to be aware of what is happening in their family and community.
“It’s not that there’s a danger everywhere you go in our city, but I would encourage people to be as diligent as they could to not associate with people you know who are involved in criminal behavior. To disassociate your children around those people. And just aware of your circumstances wherever you are. And be willing and capable to call the police at any given time,” Wilson said.
The Police Department has an anonymous tip form online.. If you have any information, Wilson asks that you come forward, no matter how small you think it is. It could be imperative for them.