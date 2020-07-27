Residents on the South Side of St. Joseph are facing the flooding aftermath and the community is coming together to help.
The St. Joseph Fire Department has assisted since the flooding started last week and continued on Monday.
“We’re here to help people pump out the water in their basement due to all the extra floodwaters,” Capt. Bret Loving with the St. Joseph Fire Department said.
Other fire stations from around the city are helping with the number of calls the fire station located in the South End is receiving.
“We’re also trying to share with the load because we have, of course, the South End down here and there are two companies in that station, and they’ve been extra swamped by all these calls in their district,” Loving said.
The biggest challenge for crews and those trying to assist in recovery efforts is knowing who still needs help.
“If you need help with something, ask, reach out to the city. There are departments and people wanting to help and willing to help,” Loving said. “At this point, it’s trying to find the people that do need help, but haven’t reached out yet.”
Loving said officials and volunteers have been trying to inform residents of the resources available for recovery.
United Way of Greater St. Joseph is taking over coordinating relief efforts for the community and will help those need find the resources they need as well as gathering volunteers.
If you need assistance or would like to help you can reach United Way at 816-364-2381.