One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home. While working from home is not new, the U.S. has never seen remote work at its current scale.
A recent Gallup poll from the fall shows that a whopping 58% of U.S. workers were working remotely at least part of the time, yet many lacked sufficient space at home to do so effectively.
Having a dedicated home office can help remote workers be more productive, and sizing up to a place with space for a home office may be worthwhile for those who plan to continue working remotely. However, depending on rent prices and income, getting a larger space is more affordable in some cities than others. According to income data on renters from the U.S. Census Bureau and rent prices from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, sizing up to a place with an additional bedroom costs about 9% of monthly income, on average.
An obvious advantage of working from home is not commuting, which saves valuable time and money. Data from HUD shows that commuters who drive the entire way to work spend a median of $242 each month on commuting costs. Carpoolers and those who take public transportation spend less — $132 monthly at the median — while those who drive part of the way (while also using another mode such as public transportation, walking or cycling) spend the least at $110 per month. According to fair market rent data from HUD, the median monthly cost of an additional bedroom in the U.S. is $317, meaning upgrading to a larger place could be close to cost-neutral for workers in more affordable areas with long and expensive commutes.
Due to geographic differences in rent and median earnings, it is more feasible to rent an additional bedroom in some places than in others. Sizing up is most affordable in the Midwest. In Wisconsin and Nebraska, an additional bedroom costs $215 to $220 per month, or just 6.6% of monthly income for renters. Sizing up is least affordable in California and Hawaii, where adding a bedroom costs an additional $531 to $672 per month, or 11.2% and 13.3% of income, respectively.
For small metros, St. Joseph ranks at number 86, with $188 being the median monthly cost for an extra bedroom. Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the additional space for a home office has some people from out of town interested in this area as where they can live and work from home for less.
“More people are learning that they can learn, they can work remotely. So they can live anywhere and do their jobs for a lot of reasons,” she said. “So one of the things that we’re going to look at in the future is how do we attract more people that really want to get out of the crazy city life and move to a place that they can really call their home?”
For people who are into historic architecture, the freedom of remote work can allow them to keep their employment while restoring a house in the area.
“St. Joe has a wealth of architecture ... it won’t take that much work and these houses can be amazing,” Bailey said.
To find the most affordable locations to size up for a home office, researchers at Filterbuy analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the cost of an additional bedroom as a percentage of renter income. Researchers also calculated median monthly rent for a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartment.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
