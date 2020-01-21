The deadline to file candidacy for two open seats on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, and six individuals threw their hat into the ring.
Retired middle school teacher Lori Witham, small business owner Kenneth Reeder, Benton graduate Joshua Hall, business owner and investor Rick Gilmore and St. Joseph residents Brian Shewell and Michelle Traster were able to file before the deadline.
The six will be able to campaign leading up to the April election, and will fill one of two seats on the board left by Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman.
Hodges stated early in the process that she did not plan on running for re-election. As she did not file for candidacy, Prussman also will be leaving the board following the end of her term.