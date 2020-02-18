Crash at 8th and Messanie
A crash closed one lane of Eighth Street Tuesday afternoon.

 Matt Hoffmann | News-Press NOW

A six-car crash briefly closed the southbound lane of Eighth Street near Messanie in St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

According to St. Joseph Police Officer Brian McClintick, a woman rear-ended another car at the intersection, causing a chain reaction. 

He said the woman suffered minor injuries but added all the other drivers walked away unscathed.

The woman was apparently attempting to make a right turn from Messanie onto Eighth Street but did so from the wrong lane.

It's unclear if the driver who caused the crash will receive a ticket because she may have had a medical episode, McClintick said.

