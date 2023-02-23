A Benedictine Sister of Perpetual Adoration spends time in adoration before the blessed sacrament. The congregation in Clyde, Missouri, has announced the reopening of the monastery to the public, which is welcome to join the Sisters for Mass and in private prayer daily.
The monastery of the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, Missouri, is once again open to the public after a closure due to the pandemic.
“Hospitality is a major component of the Benedictine charism, so it is with great excitement we can fully open our doors once again now that the COVID pandemic has subsided,” Kelley Baldwin, director of communications, said.
The Benedictine Sisters have welcomed people in for Mass for several months and now have the Adoration Chapel open for private prayer, as well as the Relic Chapel and monastery gift shop.
Those who are not vaccinated and boosted are asked to wear a mask while indoors, Baldwin said.
Mass times are 8:30 a.m. on Sundays, 7:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays.
The Adoration Chapel is open for private prayer and the Relic Chapel and monastery gift shop are open from after Mass until 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and only during Mass on Saturdays.
