Benedictine Sister in Adoration

A Benedictine Sister of Perpetual Adoration spends time in adoration before the blessed sacrament. The congregation in Clyde, Missouri, has announced the reopening of the monastery to the public, which is welcome to join the Sisters for Mass and in private prayer daily.

 Submitted photo

The monastery of the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, Missouri, is once again open to the public after a closure due to the pandemic.

“Hospitality is a major component of the Benedictine charism, so it is with great excitement we can fully open our doors once again now that the COVID pandemic has subsided,” Kelley Baldwin, director of communications, said.

