One person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon.
Russell Coldiron, 72, of Braymer, Missouri was driving north on State Route E, 2 miles south of Braymer, when he lost control of vehicle around 3:50 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Coldiron overcorrected the Dodge Dakota when taking a curve, crossed the roadway and overturned several times.
The vehicle then hit an embankment and continued to overturn, throwing Coldiron out of the vehicle.
He was not wearing a seat belt.