Single engine plane crashes off taxiway at Rosecrans
Zoe Jones
Nov 20, 2022
A man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Sunday at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.A Rosecrans public information officer confirmed that at around 12:15 p.m., the single engine plane went off the taxiway and crashed into a fence. It was never airborne.The pilot, who was the only one in the plane, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.The state of his injury has not yet been disclosed.This is a developing story and News-Press NOW will continue to bring updates as details become available.
