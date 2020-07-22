Silgan Containers employees are on strike outside the company on Lower Lake Road.
The strike, which began Tuesday, was sparked after the company and employees failed to come to an agreement on a new contract. The current contract expired June 30, and negotiations have been taking place since June 2.
More 120 employees have been outside protesting. Employees work 12-hour shifts, and John Brendle, union chairman, said the company wants to change employees' work schedules from the original three days on, four days off and four days on, three days off to four days on and off every week.
"A lot of these young guys and even the seniors didn't want that and they're trying to change some of their benefits and how they ask for overtime," Brendle said.
The plant's had a union for more than 40 years, and Brendle said there's never been a strike because the company and employees could always come to an agreement.
"What we took to our members to vote was basically a wish list for the company that had a few lines of union language," Brendle said.
At the employee ratification vote on July 6, the contract was voted down 109 to one.
Brendle said union officials met with the company Monday but are still waiting to get back with them to negotiate.
"We don't want to be out here on the street, we want to be in there making the product," Brendle said.
Employees said they'll continue the strike until a negotiation is finalized.
Silgan Containers has declined New-Press NOW's request for comment.