The season of weight loss has begun in St. Joseph for the 15th year, with the KJO 105.5. Pound Plunge kicking off on Wednesday morning at East Hills Shopping Center.
According to Claire Clark with Mosaic Life Care, 1,200 people signed up for the eight-week challenge during the first day of registration. Around 15,000 people are expected to sign up for the program by the end of the week.
Clark said that while the program does focus on weight loss, she hopes participants also use the opportunity to make healthy habits.
"A lot of it is just accountability and just wanting to start off that new year with a reason to maybe lose a few pounds or just get healthier and focus on something for the new year," Clark said.
The program relies a lot on community accountability, with participants having access to a Facebook group, reminder emails and a website that shares recipes and information about free fitness classes at the YMCA.
While many participants are motivated by the notion of improving their health, the program offers a little more motivation.
"Some people are definitely motivated by the prizes that we have, so we have over $15,000 worth of prizes," Clark said. "There's individual prizes, there's team prizes; you can sign up either as an individual or a team of four."
Prizes are only available for those who signed up on Wednesday, but registration will continue until the end of the week. Participants can sign up at East Hills mall or at takethepundplunge.com.
The program is free, with weigh-in taking place every Tuesday morning from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Mosaic Life Care, and every Wednesday evening from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the East Hills Shopping Center food court.