Show-Me Games Officials and others host Torch Lighting Ceremony

Show-Me State Games officials, along with officials of Shelter Insurance and other members of the community, hosted a torch lighting ceremony and a torch run June 7 at Bartlett Park.

The torch lighting is a yearly occurrence put on to raise awareness of the games that will kick off on June 10-13 with the Missouri State Senior Games followed by the Show-Me State Games Week 1 on July 16-18 where Week 2 will take place July 23-25.

Dave Fox, Executive Director of the Show-Me State Games, believes this event they take around the state of Missouri is something they hope can prepare everyone for a great summer of fitness, health, family and fun.

“There’s one thing that if you go back to the very early days of the Olympics, there’s one common thing and it’s a torch,” said Fox. “We are an Olympic-style sports festival and that’s the common denominator between the Olympics many many years ago to where we are today.”

Shelter Insurance has been an original sponsor of the Show-Me State Games since the non-profit’s inception in 1985.

“We really believe in the mission and the importance of letting people know about the games. I really recommend parents and grandparents, get your kids signed up. Come to Columbia, come over and let's get some great competition from all over the state,” Anna Hargis, Director of Advertising for Shelter Insurance.

The Show-Me State Games is a non-profit organization and will showcase over 40 sports competed in over the three weekends in the summer such as swimming, gymnastics, rugby and more.

More than one million competitors have taken part in the Show-Me State Games across Missouri.