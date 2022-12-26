Resident consumers and visitors alike flocked to stores around St. Joseph for after-Christmas savings.
The Shoppes at North Village were a popular destination for that very reason Monday.
Zachary McClain was out shopping with his girlfriend and said there was nothing in particular he was looking to buy. McClain was going to a family Christmas party Monday. He also said friends of his have recently moved into their own places. He said that the purchases he was going to make could be for a number of different reasons.
"We just thought we'd come out and see what's on sale to see if there's anything that catches the eye that we might want," McClain said.
Ethan Hughes said he was on his way to shop at Michaels after catching word that there were big sales on Monday.
"I'm looking for some floral bits, like the winter roses they had on sale right before Christmas ... (I'm) hoping they still have some leftovers," Hughes said.
Hughes is currently working on a winter version of a project that he's already completed.
"I'm working on costumes to match one of the ones that I've already finished ... (I'm) just looking for bits and pieces for that," Hughes said.
Chandra Carrier was shopping for a Christmas celebration that will take place on January 1.
"We're out hitting some sales and getting some last minute Christmas gifts," Carrier said.
Carrier said that she shopped before Christmas Day, but said shopping after the holiday was a success.
"It's kind of nice because a lot of things are on sale, which is obviously beneficial, and being able to stock up a little bit for next year, as well," Carrier said.
