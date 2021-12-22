The Shop St. Joseph grand prize numbers were announced Wednesday afternoon, with the program reaching new highs in 2021.
The winning numbers are 0214108, and the winner already has stepped forward to claim the prize. They will receive a $10,000 check from St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at East Hills Shopping Center.
There were 2.3 million tickets given out to shoppers by local businesses, a new record in the program’s 15-year history.
The level of anticipation was high even for those involved in the process, like Chamber of Commerce Chairman Bill Severn.
“We’re about an immediate society, so as soon as the numbers are drawn I want to hear who it was that won,” he said. “And oftentimes it takes a day or two for that person to come forward.”
Having so many tickets distributed was a demonstration of shoppers supporting businesses for the holidays, Severn said.
“What I’ve seen when I go out to local businesses is that people want to support local,” he said. “They want to support local and spend their money (here) and support jobs.”
Each new number was checked after every roll to make sure the winning ticket was been given out by a business.
Severn has heard about several people traveling to as many businesses as possible to collect tickets every day, Severn said.
“It’s really interesting,” he said. “Everybody has their own strategy about how they can win, probably a lot like buying lottery. They’ll buy two this week, they’ll buy three next week, and it’s a lot (of similarities).”
Chamber Marketing Director Kristi Bailey recommended that people keep their tickets since there also are secondary drawings for additional prizes.
Those numbers are available at saintjoseph.com, and winners will be able to claim their prizes for the next 30 days at the businesses where they received the tickets, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce.
