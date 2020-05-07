The Buchanan County Sheriff’s department insists its investigation into Ariel Starcher isn’t a cold case, but no criminal charges have been filed.
Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW on Thursday that his department continues to investigate the case, with the process sprawling into multiple localities and at times crossing into Kansas.
“We have a tremendous amount of stuff at multiple labs,” Puett said. “We’re waiting on forensics, and we’ve done some cellphone stuff.”
One major hindrance, the lack of a crime scene. Puett said investigators believe the area where Starcher’s body was found, Vincent Road, is just a dump site.
“I wouldn’t get too deep and investigative details with suspects and everything, but we don’t we don’t believe right now that anything is leading us to to believe that folks in that area (are suspects),” Puett said. “But again we’re not excluding anybody but there’s nothing that indicates the area is anything but a dump site.”
Starcher’s death isn’t believed to be linked to the death of Timothy McDowell, another case the sheriff’s department is investigating as “suspicious.” Puett said his office is utilizing multiple forensic labs, but that any results can take months. Starcher’s body was discovered on Feb. 18 by a Missouri Department of Transportation Employee.
“She really loved her kids and she tried so hard to give them the best life she could,” Daniel Starcher, Ariel’s brother, told News-Press NOW in a previous interview. “She wanted to do tattoos. She was an amazing artist, like she’s a really, really great artist and she had a great smile.”
Puett said Thursday that investigators have identified suspects, but nothing concrete has materialized.
“And at this point, we can’t even determine where the crime was committed,” he said. “We know that we have a body that was dumped in Buchanan County, (we) do not do not believe that the crime (was) committed where the body was dumped.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the tips hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477).