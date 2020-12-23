A fleet of Buchanan County Sheriff's Office vehicles traveled through town filled to the brim with presents for a few local families Wednesday.
Sheriff Bill Puett partnered with the AFL-CIO to adopt families and senior citizens in town for a Christmas surprise.
“We were able to adopt three full families. We got them everything that they asked for on their list," Puett said. "And we were able to also adopt six seniors."
Darla Diggs is a grandmother who is caring for her grandsons right now. They recently lost many belongings in a fire and planned to have a smaller Christmas this year. But Diggs was surprised with the fleet of vehicles and more presents than she thought she could handle.
“God bless the program. AFL-CIO has helped us so much and the sheriff's department is totally awesome,” Diggs said.
Each gift was wrapped and ready to be opened. Deputies raise their own money to purchase gifts for those they adopt during the holidays. Puett said they do this by paying to wear jeans on Fridays, being allowed to grow facial hair and even by selling baked goods.
“It just makes the day for (the deputies) when they see people light up and it helps them out so much and makes their Christmas. That makes it for all of us. That’s the joy we get by being able to help and do the things that these people need,” Puett said. “We just wanted to make sure that some of these kids had a great Christmas."
The deputies ended the surprise present drop-off with a few carols, which gave Diggs a good laugh while she tried to comprehend the pile of gifts that were left at her doorstep.
“That was awesome. That was awesome, especially from the sheriff's department, I love it,” Diggs said.
Puett said the day was all about spreading some holiday cheer.
“We carol but we all have day jobs for a reason, so we are not the best carolers," he said. "But we try our best and we want to wish them and everybody a Merry Christmas.”